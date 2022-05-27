Antonio Conte is set to stay on as Tottenham's head coach next season after crunch talks with director of football Fabio Paratici on Friday.

After steering Tottenham to fourth in the Premier League, Conte has been told by the club that they aim to sign at least six or seven players in the transfer window, according to Sky Sports

On Tuesday, the north London club confirmed owners ENIC were providing a £150m capital increase which has been labelled a “statement of intent” by football finance experts.

The 52-year-old joined Tottenham in November and is currently contracted to the Premier League club until 2023 with the option to extend for a further 12 months.

After Tottenham's surprise defeat to Burnley on February 22, which at the time was their fourth loss in five Premier League games, Conte questioned whether he was the right man to take the club forward.

He said: "When this type of situation happens, maybe there is something wrong. I don’t want to close my eyes, I want to take my responsibility, if I have the responsibility. I am open, I am open for every decision because I want to help Tottenham.

"From the first day I arrived here I want to help Tottenham. I repeat: I am too honest to close my eyes and continue in this way, and also take my salary. But it’s not right in this moment."

Conte said after Tottenham beat Arsenal on May 12 that he was "very happy" with his position at Spurs.

Meanwhile, Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster is set to sign for Tottenham on a free transfer.

His Southampton contract expires at the end of July and will provide cover for Spurs captain Hugo Lloris.

