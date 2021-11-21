Antonio Conte wants to pass his “passion” onto his Tottenham Hotspur players after their comeback win over Leeds United on Sunday.

Spurs fought back from 1-0 down in Conte’s first Premier League match in front of his new supporters to claim all three points thanks to second half goals from Pierre-Emile Hjojberg and Sergio Reguilon.

Conte got a reaction from the home crowd inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he gestured to the stands for more support and the Italian wants to see more passion from his players too.

“I have a great passion and I want to transfer it in all the environment,” he said.

When it comes to passion, you either have it or you don't.

“I said to the players that we have a lot of space for improvement and I'm pleased as many were involved today. [Harry] Winks struggled in the first half but played with personality in the second. [Ryan] Sessegnon coming on was also important so it's right to celebrate with passion.”

The result lifted Tottenham up to seventh place in the Premier League table with the north London club ending a three-game run without a victory in the division.

Four points is all that separates Spurs in seventh with West Ham in fourth place, but Conte refused to make Champions League qualification a target for this season.

“For sure we want to fight and try to improve the position in the table,” he said. “I must be honest and say that in England the league is very difficult and every game is tough. You can lose points against all the teams.

At the moment, there are four teams that for many reasons - working with the same coaches or having invested a lot of money - there is a gap to four teams but I'm not scared about this."

“I trust in my players and in this squad. We want to fight to stay close and fight for the Champions League. Then, if there is one team that slips in this season or makes mistakes, we must be there to try to do our best.”

