Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed Aaron Ramsdale’s “incredible” save that kept out a James Maddison free-kick and helped his side complete a 2-0 defeat of Leicester City.

Goals from Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe in the opening 20 minutes put Arsenal in control at the King Power Stadium but they were made to withstand a considerable amount of pressure from their hosts.

The Gunners had Ramsdale to thank that they went into half-time without conceding after the former Sheffield United and Bournemouth keeper pulled off a stunning save to tip a James Maddison free-kick onto the bar.

It was the standout moment of a brilliant performance from Ramsdale, who was called on several times in the second half to keep Leicester at bay as the Foxes sought a way back into the match.

“I have just seen the pictures, it was incredible,” Arteta told BT Sport.

“He saved them both. Those moments, the individual actions they are needed.”

Victory took Arsenal up to fifth in the Premier League table ahead of the 3pm kick-offs and continues the team’s fine form since August.

The Gunners lost their first three Premier League matches of the season but are unbeaten in all competitions since the 5-0 defeat at Manchester City at the end of August.

Arteta was delighted of the manner of victory against a Leicester team that started the day above them and harbour genuine hopes of qualifying for the Champions League this season.

"I was really happy, against a top team. It is really hard to come here and win. The way we did it - we had to come here and suffer and we managed the game really well in the second half," Arteta said.

"We created a lot of issues for them. We carried on playing after 1-0 and scored the second. We knew they would change and get at us. There were moments we didn't manage situations well enough but in the last 20 minutes we modified things and got control back in the game.

"We need to carry on. We haven't done anything - we won a couple of matches and we want to improve. There are a lot of positives but there are a lot of things to improve."

