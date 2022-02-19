Mikel Arteta has singled out Emile Smith Rowe for praise following Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Brentford, calling his performance “exceptional”.

After a goalless first half, Smith Rowe ran onto a sweeping pass from Alexandre Lacazette, cut inside Kristoffer Ajer and rifled into the far corner to set Arsenal on their way to victory.

Bukayo Saka extended the hosts’ lead when he lashed in a shot off the inside of the post with 79 minutes on the clock, leaving Brentford goalkeeper David Raya grasping at thin air. Christian Norgaard scored a consolation for the visitors in injury time, following up on Vitaly Janelt’s deflected shot to deny Aaron Ramsdale a clean sheet.

Speaking after the match, Arteta seemed more than satisfied with his side’s performance.

“I think we played really well, the way we attacked, restricted their threats, our fluidity and purpose,” he said. “Emile was exceptional.”

He also cleared up the confusion over Granit Xhaka seemingly refusing the captain’s armband following Lacazette’s withdrawal with a little over five minutes of normal time to go. Substitute Eddie Nketiah tried to pass the armband on to Xhaka, but his team-mate pointedly ignored him and it ended up with Kieran Tierney.

While pundits and commentators seized on it as a moment of potential controversy, Arteta insisted that it had been a simple error over who was next in his hierarchy of team captains.

Asked why Xhaka had refused the armband, he said: “Because Kieran [Tierney] was the next in line, that’s why.”

