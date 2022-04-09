Premier League / Matchday 32
Emirates Stadium / 09.04.2022
Arsenal
Not started
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal - Brighton & Hove Albion

Lineups

Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-5-1
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
5-3-2
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-5-1
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arsenal logo
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion logo
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
30234373
2
LiverpoolLIV
30226272
3
ChelseaCHE
29178459
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
301731054
5
ArsenalARS
29173954
13
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
307131034
