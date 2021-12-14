Arsenal have hired ex-Bayern Munich scout Florian Bluchel to bolster their recruitment department.

The Gunners – and particularly technical director Edu – have pulled off something of a coup to land the 37-year-old, who started at Bayern as a youth team video analyst, but progressed to the role of head of technical scouting at the German giants, and most recently held the job of international scout.

It all points to increased efforts by the club’s technical department to revamp their talent spotting capability, with Bluchel just one of a number of arrivals in recent months.

Romain Poirot was hired from Manchester City – where he held the title of European Football Consultant – as a first team scout to cover the French market, and the esteemed Toni Lima has also arrived to cover Spain.

Andorran Lima was an existing connection of Edu’s, and was the man responsible for first bringing the likes of Neymar and Philippe Coutinho to Europe.

As a result of these additions, Arsenal are making it clear that they want to become a force to be reckoned with again in the ultra-competitive global transfer market, and they look set to make moves in the January transfer market in a bid to finish in the Premier League's top four - and qualify for the lucrative UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal boss Arteta denies rumours of a rift with Aubameyang

Arsenal's recruitment last summer hinted at their change of approach in this area.

In came a number of younger players with potential to grow, and who could command significant resale value if they were moved on in the coming years.

Chief among those were Englishmen Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White, both of whom have proved their worth under boss Mikel Arteta in the last couple of months.

And the collective improvement in the Gunners’ form has been plain to see, with the club recovering from a dismal start to the Premier League season to now sit just two points outside the top four.

If they beat West Ham United on Tuesday night, they could even go inside it.

They won't however be led out by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the forward being sensationally stripped of the club captaincy on Tuesday by Arteta, and the Gabonese won't be considered for selection for the game at the Emirates Stadium.

The forward returned late from a personal trip to France, and it seems the Gunners gaffer deemed that disciplinary breach a red line.

