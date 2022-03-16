Liverpool moved to within a single point of Premier League leaders Manchester City after beating Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, extending their run to nine consecutive victories in the process.

The Reds were second best in the opening period but came out swinging after the restart, Diogo Jota breaking the deadlock in the 54th-minute and substitute Roberto Firmino scoring a quick-fire second.

An intense and keenly contested first half may have flown by, but chances were at a premium. Liverpool started immediately on the front foot, Virgil van Dijk forcing Aaron Ramsdale into a decent save as early as the second-minute, but Arsenal weathered the early storm and Mikel Arteta would have been the happier of the two managers at the interval.

The hosts got into some dangerous areas, with the pace of Gabriel Martinelli in particular causing Liverpool problems, but too often the final ball was lacking. Jurgen Klopp's side fired a warning immediately after the restart, Sadio Mane finishing with aplomb from Jordan Henderson's through ball only to see the offside flag raised.

The early stages of the second half were chaotic and Arsenal could have been ahead when Thiago's loose back pass was pounced on by Alexandre Lacazette, but Martin Odegaard's shot was somehow kept out by Alisson.

It's a chance they would rue just two minutes later as Thiago recovered to set up Jota with a gorgeous pass and he squeezed the ball past Ramsdale at his near post.

It was Jota's last contribution. He was replaced by Firmino and the Brazilian made his presence felt minutes later, doubling Liverpool's advantage with a deft flick from Andy Robertson's cross.

The visitors saw out the closing stages comfortably as Klopp claimed his 100th win on the road as their manager. Few have been as crucial as the race for the title really heats up. Mark April 10 into your diary when Manchester City host Liverpool.

In the race for the top-four, Arsenal remain in control. They stay fourth, a point ahead of Manchester United having played two games fewer.

TALKING POINT - Ruthless Liverpool deliver yet again

Just two short months ago, Liverpool were 14 points behind Manchester City. It may have only been January but the title was already wrapped up, seemingly. However, slowly but surely the Reds closed the gap and now suddenly they're clinging on to the coat tails of the league leaders - and the momentum is well and truly behind them. Since a 2-2 draw with Chelsea, Liverpool haven't dropped a single point. With just nine games remaining, they're on their best run since lifting the Premier League.

This was another big test - against a resurgent Arsenal who had won five consecutive games. And it matters not that Liverpool weren't at their best tonight because again they produced when it mattered, Alisson making a crucial save to deny Odegaard at 0-0 and moments later Jota ruthlessly firing his side ahead.

Delight for Liverpool, but again Arsenal are left licking their wounds. There is certainly progress being made at the Emirates under Arteta but it was another lesson in taking your chances when you're on top.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Joel Matip (Liverpool)

Arsenal got into dangerous areas frequently, but they rarely tested Alisson and that's because the Liverpool goalkeeper was protected by a disciplined and organised defence. The in-form Matip was everywhere across the back-line, making blocks and interventions and winning headers. The Reds have kept 11 clean sheets in their last 16 games and the German has been integral to that.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal: Ramsdale 5, Cedric Soares 6, White 6, Gabriel 6, Tierney 6, Partey 6, Xhaka 6, Saka 6, Odegaard 6, Martinelli 7, Lacazette 6.. subs: Nketiah N/A, Smith Rowe 5, Pepe 5.

Liverpool: Alisson 7, Alexander-Arnold 6, Matip 8*, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 7, Henderson 6, Fabinho 6, Thiago 6, Diaz 5, Jota 7, Mane 7.. subs: Salah 5, Firmino 7, Jones N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

47' - GOAL DISALLOWED! A warning shot from Liverpool as Henderson slides a through ball into the feet of Mane who finishes with aplomb. However, the offside flag is raised and Liverpool's celebrations are cut short.

52' - BIG CHANCE FOR ARSENAL! Lacazette pounces on Thiago's weak back pass, but Alisson forces him wide as he plays it back to Odegaard. He has lots of time to pick his spot but the Liverpool goalkeeper gets a big hand to the shot to tip it over for a corner!

54' - GOAL! ARSENAL 0-1 LIVERPOOL (DIOGO JOTA): Liverpool are ahead and what a crucial goal this could be in the title race! Jota is set free on the left by Thiago's delicious pass and he fires the ball past Ramsdale at his near post. The Arsenal goalkeeper must do better!

62' - GOAL! ARSENAL 0-2 LIVERPOOL (ROBERTO FIRMINO): This should be game over! Saka fails to clear as Robertson makes the block, drives to the by-line and his low cross picks out Firmino and he makes no mistake with the finish.

KEY STATS

Arsenal have now lost 25 Premier League games against Liverpool, their joint-highest tally of defeats versus a single side in the competition’s history (level with Man Utd).

Jurgen Klopp (10 wins in 18 games) is the second Liverpool manager to win 10+ games against Arsenal in all competitions after Bill Shankly (11 wins in 28 games).

Trent Alexander-Arnold (11), Mohamed Salah (10) and Andrew Robertson (10) have all made 10+ assists in the Premier League this season, the first time a team has had three players do so since 2019-20, when the same three men also managed it for Liverpool.

Despite not scoring in this fixture since 2018, Roberto Firmino has now scored nine goals against Arsenal in all competitions, more than versus any other opponent since joining Liverpool

