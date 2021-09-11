Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a second-half goal as Arsenal recorded their first win of the season with a narrow triumph over Norwich at The Emirates.

Mikel Arteta made seven changes from the side that lost 5-0 to Manchester City, with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu coming in for their debuts.

The Gunners had made their worst start to the season since 1954 with three losses, nine goals conceded and no goals scored, and despite making a positive start full of quick and sharp passing, the sides couldn't be separated at the break.

Aubameyang was repelled by the onrushing Tim Krul while Tomiyasu rifled just over in Arsenal's best moments, as Norwich grew in confidence having gone close through Kenny McLean.

After the restart, the excellent Brandon Williams made a crucial block to deny Pepe from point-blank range as Arsenal upped the temp once more, but still there was no breakthrough.

The Emirates was growing tense when Aubameyang finally registered Arsenal's first goal of the season, bundling the ball over the line in the 66th-minute after Pepe's shot hit the post.

Arsenal played on the counter-attack and Aubameyang had the chance to seal the points but shot straight at Krul, who also saved from Emile Smith Rowe to set up a tense finale.

Teemu Pukki had a sight of goal right at the death but was denied by Gabriel, as Arteta's side held on for a much-needed three points, inflicting a fourth straight defeat on Norwich in the process.

Victory moves Arsenal up to 16th while pointless Norwich are now rooted to the bottom.

TALKING POINT - Arsenal get off the mark

It was hardly a vintage Arsenal performance but Arteta will be happy just to finally get points on the board. And there was a number of positives for the Spaniard to take away from the game as well.

First and foremost, he will be pleased Aubameyang is up and running for the season, even if it was a scrappy goal. Fielding five of his summer signings, it was Martin Odegaard who stood out most with a stellar performance in midfield. Tomiyasu was lively at right-back, while the returning Gabriel - playing alongside Ben White - helped keep a clean sheet. Chuck in the return of Thomas Partey from the bench and the solid debut made by Ramsdale and it was a satisfying afternoon for the Gunners.

Onwards and upwards, Arteta will hope.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

The Norwegian is set to be an integral player this season for Arsenal and more performances like this will not go amiss. Once again he demonstrated his vision and ability with a number of quality balls from the base of midfield.

KEY MOMENTS

16' - Big chance for the visitors! Norwich have had to withstand a lot of pressure but they go closest to breaking the deadlock as McLean heads just wide after meeting Aarons' quality cross.

20'- Close! Aubameyang is through on goal after latching onto Odegaard's lovely chipped ball over the top. He makes a decent first touch but can't find a way past Krul, who spread himself well to make the save.

45' - Almost! Tierney's cross is floated in but Williams does well to defend the back post. It drops to Tomiyasu whose first-time volley is just over the bar.

66 - GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Norwich (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang): Finally Arsenal make the breakthrough! Just when The Emirates was getting tense, their talisman strikes! Pepe curls an effort off the post and is then denied by Krul on the rebound. But finally Aubameyang is able to bundle the ball over the line. There's a question about offside... it going to count? Yes, it is!

84' - Straight at Krul! An opening for Aubameyang to double his side's advantage but left-footed shot is straight at the Norwich goalkeeper.

87' - Chances for Arsenal! Krul's poor clearance gifts Smith Rose an opportunity but the Dutchman redeems himself by making the save and Saka flashes the rebound wide.

90' - Pukki with a sight of goal... but Gabriel makes a vital challenge to deflect it behind for a corner! A nervy finish here at the Emirates! There will be FOUR minutes of added-time to play!

KEY STAT

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored five goals in his three Premier League games against Norwich, also netting a brace in both meetings with the Canaries in 2019-20.

