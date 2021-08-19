Manchester United legend RIo Ferdinand has admitted that Arsene Wenger rejected the defender when he wanted to move to Arsenal in 2014.

Ferdinand won a plethora of trophies for Manchester United during a 12-year stint at the club but his time at Old Trafford came to an end in 2014 when the Old Trafford outfit decided he was surplus to requirements.

The former England international went on to play for Queens Park Rangers before hanging up his boots in 2015, playing just 12 times for the London side.

But Ferdinand has now revealed that he wanted a move to the Emirates Stadium, only to be rejected by Wenger.

"The maddest thing is I thought about joining Arsenal, as well," Ferdinand told his YouTube channel.

"At the end of my career when I was leaving Man United, I saw Arsene Wenger in a hotel.

"I said, 'Arsene, listen I am leaving Man United and if you want, I will come and try and help the dressing room etc, because I think you need help in that department. I will obviously play but, more importantly, I will come for the culture.'"

"He didn't take me up on the offer and he was right because my performances at QPR weren't up to the levels.

"But in the changing room, I believe I could have helped him, because that is where a lot of the culture derives from."

Arsenal suffered an opening day 2-0 defeat to Brentford on Friday and have come under fire in the past decade for lacking leaders on the field.

Ferdinand now works as a pundit for BT Sport.

