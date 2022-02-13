Steven Gerrard said his Aston Villa side delivered their "worst performance" since he joined the club in the 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.

The Villans were never at their best in the encounter at St James Park, and saw Kieran Trippier convert a 35th-minute free kick which turned out to be the winning goal.

The visitors might've got back into it in the second half through Ollie Watkins, but he was ruled offside by VAR.

Gerrard told the Villa website: "We were way off the level by far.

"We have to be careful we don't repeat that performance because we can be dragged down this league and dragged down pretty quickly.

"There needs to be a drastic improvement, individually and collectively. We got what we deserved.

"Everything was missing. Everything we'd worked really hard for. All the positives that we've shown, the steps forward that we've taken - we certainly took steps back.

"It's a frustrating day - I can't think of many positives. I thought our two centre-halves held us together and Phil [Coutinho] did everything he could to get us back in the game.

"The VAR decision took three or four minutes and there were a lot of stop-starts during the game - that was frustrating. But we didn't start the game anywhere near our level - the first 45 minutes were poor.

"We improved slightly after the break but still it was nowhere near good enough. I have to take responsibility for that, there's a lot of work to do and we need to start that tomorrow [Monday].

"Nothing dropped for us, we didn't show enough in the game to create or score. I know there's enough in that dressing room to be much better than that. They know that and we need the reaction next week.

"I need to think hard and analyse this game more in closer detail. I believe there'll be changes to the team [for the match with Watford next Saturday] - that's only normal after a level of performance like that.

"We need to react collectively and put in a better performance."

