Aston Villa have announced the permanent signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona for an undisclosed fee.

The Brazilian initially arrived at Villa Park in January on a loan deal until the end of the season, and has now signed a contract until 2026.

Head coach Steven Gerrard told avfc.co.uk : “This is a brilliant signing for Aston Villa. Phil is a model professional and his impact on the group has been very clear since he joined in January.

“With the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch, he’s also a valuable role model for our younger players who can only benefit from his experience.

“As we look to build towards next season, it is incredible to work at a club that executes its business so decisively and smoothly.”

Coutinho made an immediate impact after scoring on his debut in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

He has made 16 appearances for Villa so far this season, scoring four goals and registering three assists during this time. The most recent of those goals came in a 3-0 win away at Leeds on March 10.

Gerrard’s team are focusing on a home clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday, before hosting Burnley four days later. Villa then end their campaign away at Manchester City on May 22.

The Villans currently sit 12th in the table with 43 points from 35 games to date.

