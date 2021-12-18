Aston Villa’s match against Burnley scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed as a result of a number of their players testing positive for Covid-19.

Villa already had players out with coronavirus for their midweek match against Norwich, but the Premier League have now postponed their game today against Sean Dyche’s side as a result of further positive test results.

In a statement on Villa’s club website, they announced:

“Aston Villa can confirm that today’s Premier League fixture with Burnley has been postponed due to an increased amount of positive Covid-19 test results within our playing squad.

“The results of PCR tests, which were taken yesterday prior to training as well as Lateral Flow Tests, were received this morning and confirmed further depletion of our playing squad which was already impacted upon for our trip to Norwich in midweek.

All individuals who tested positive are now isolating in line with Premier League and government guidance and protocols.

“The Club is extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Burnley Football Club, both our own supporters and the Burnley fans due to attend the fixture but have acted as swiftly as possible this morning to minimise disruption.”

Manchester United, Spurs and and other sides have seen their games postponed in the last two weeks due to Covid outbreaks at their club as England experiences another large wave of infections.

