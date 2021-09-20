Jarred Gillett will make Premier League history this weekend when he becomes the first overseas referee to take charge of a match.

The Australian, who moved to the UK in 2019 and was announced on the roster of top officials in the summer, will have the whistle for Watford v Newcastle.

Gillett is an experienced referee who took control of major finals in his home country, before beginning his spell in England in the EFL and as a video assistant referee in the top flight.

The 34-year-old left Australia after completing his PhD in biomechanics, where he focused on children with Cerebral Palsy, having been offered a chance to continue his research at Liverpool’s John Moores University.

Gillett was added to the Select Group 1 of referees by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) ahead of the start of the season.

