Chelsea are reportedly concerned that Ben Chilwell could miss the rest of the season with suspected anterior cruciate ligament damage.

He appeared to jar his knee during the second half of the match and walked off with assistance from the medical team.

Chelsea are waiting to discover the extent of the injury but the Sun and Guardian say there are fears it could be a serious issue that rules Chilwell out for six and nine months.

That would not only see him miss the rest of the domestic season but could disrupt his preparations for the World Cup in Qatar, which starts in late November 2022.

Chilwell has developed into a key player under Thomas Tuchel after a slow start to the season.

He has been a regular starter after winning his place back from Marcos Alonso and his impressive club form also saw him start both England games over the most recent international break.

Asked about Chilwell’s injury after the win over Juventus, Tuchel said: “Yes, it worries me because he has been in such a fantastic moment, like Reece James on the other side.

“They have both been in the best shape they could possibly be, so full of confidence and playing with such quality. He (Chilwell) was in a lot of pain at the time on the pitch; now he feels a little better but he will have examinations tomorrow. Hopefully we will get away with not too bad news.

“And it’s a similar situation with N’Golo Kante, who twisted his knee a little bit, but hopefully it’s not too bad for N’Golo.”

Kante also went off during the game with a knee injury and could be a doubt to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

