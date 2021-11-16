Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two additional counts of rape, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.
Mendy had already been charged with four counts of rape and one of sexual assault relating to alleged incidents between October 2020 and August 2021. The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Cheshire Police to charge Mendy with two additional counts of rape, it said in a statement.
The 27-year-old now faces six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in relation to four complainants over the age of 16.
Mendy will appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on November 17.
