Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has described Bernardo Silva as “out of this world” after the Portuguese sparked the 2-0 win over Burnley.

There were doubts about Bernardo’s future at the club in the summer, on the back of an indifferent campaign for the forward.

City kept hold of the former Monaco man, and he has rewarded the decision with a string of impressive performances in the early weeks of the season.

His form has been close to what he produced when City pipped Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2018/19, and Guardiola feels his side are benefiting from Bernardo’s brilliance.

“We are incredibly lucky to have him,” Guardiola said. “Only I want is his happiness. This type of person deserves the best.

“It is a joy as a manager to have him with us. He is in his top level right now.

"Yeah, he is in his best form alongside Rodri - both played incredibly well in the last four or five games.

Bernardo is in the same level he played in the season when we won with 98 points and he was out of this world.

“He always gives us the extra touch we need to be together. He doesn’t lose balls. The performance of Bernardo has been extraordinary again."

Bernardo had a chance to claim a second late on, but elected to try and find Phil Foden - and Guardiola feels that is a mark of who he is.

“Bernardo is an incredible person and he thought that because he had scored, he would make another for his mate," Guardiola said.

“He is so generous and the effort and the way he plays is fantastic. He has to shoot (when he was through on goal), he knows it.

“We are so lucky to have him. He was an incredible signing for us.”

The win over Burnley kept City within one point of Liverpool at the top of the table.

