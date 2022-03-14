MONDAY’S BIG STORIES

Last days of the Roman empire

With two away games and an international break on the way, Chelsea are not back playing at Stamford Bridge until a meeting with Brentford on April 2, and so yesterday’s narrow 1-0 win over Newcastle could well be their final ever home game of the Roman Abramovich era.

His “Roman empire” banner was still up, but whether that remains the case in three weeks’ time remains to be seen, and heaven only knows where the Russian was – his current location is reportedly unknown – and if he was even watching as Chelsea played under the most bizarre of circumstances: still donning sponsors who want their logos removed from the shirts, the club shop outside closed, tickets unavailable to buy, and the club’s credit account reportedly frozen too. Beforehand you had Petr Cech admitting it's a "day by day" job , and then after, you had Thomas Tuchel joking about driving a seven-seater in his bid to get Chelsea to Lille this week. All very surreal.

It just so happened to be the club seeking new ownership against the side with the newest owners in the Premier League, the richest in the world even. “Chelsea get bankrupt everywhere they go,” Newcastle fans chanted. So too “Chelsea’s skint and the Mags are rich.”

One of the few comebacks Chelsea fans could come up with was “Boris Johnson, he’s coming for you,” intimating the heat will turn on Newcastle next – the Saudi Arabian-backed club . There was even a flag of Saudi Arabia in the away end, a day after the kingdom executed 81 men on Saturday , its largest ever mass execution.

“I’ll stick to football,” said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe when asked about this. “I’ve made my position clear,” he replied, when pushed again. His approach for now is to bat these questions off, but if the heat really does turn up on the club then he’ll face a few more rounds of questioning.

Contrasting weekends for the GOATS

In an extension to one of the more bizarre days of football, Lionel Messi was booed by his own team's supporters - something that would have been almost unfathomable at Barcelona, but just about sums up the position Paris Saint-Germain find themselves in.

Messi wasn't alone in receiving flak following their Champions League capitulation to Real Madrid. The man who recorded two assists in that tie, Neymar, was also jeered, so too Georginio Wijnaldum, although Marquinhos was spared despite contributing the final mistake of their disasterclass in Spain.

Yeah. None of it makes much sense, but having lost to Real it would appear PSG fans think that one way of becoming like them is by adapting the Bernabeu boo boys approach.

Already looking out of his comfort zone, Messi will hope the "hatred" passes, but with another 12 months before PSG find themselves in the Champions League knockouts, most likely, this bad feeling will likely linger into another summer of uncertainty in Paris, with a new head coach likely and no doubt some new faces on the pitch.

That could mean Messi looks to depart himself. No one would blame him, but whether he can simply return home, to Barcelona, remains to be seen – although reports suggest his dad has already asked.

Oh. And all the while. Cristiano Ronaldo made it 807 goals on the weekend. Talk about timing.

Everton very bad, Arsenal for fourth

On a Premier League Sunday that felt like a Saturday, what with six games to the previous day's three, there were winners and losers in every match - not a draw in sight.

The performance led to more Sunday jeers, but perhaps the most remarkable feat is that somehow Everton still aren't in the relegation zone, despite a remarkably shabby run of one win in 11 league games, or two in 20.

It has been some job from Mikel Arteta – The Warm-Up is scribing its own apology letter, ready for May.

IN OTHER NEWS

One of the standout moments of the weekend. Hats off to Andriy Yarmolenko, playing through adversity many of us can barely even comprehend.

“It was so emotional for me because you know the situation in my country,” the West Ham forward said after he broke down in tears celebrating his goal against Aston Villa yesterday. “It’s so difficult for me right now at this moment thinking about football because every day in my country, the Russian army kill Ukrainian people.

“To be honest, I don’t know what to say, just it was so emotional. I just want to say thank you to my team-mates, who support me all the time every day. I want to say to West Ham fans… They also support me, support the Ukrainian people.

“I also want to say thank you to all British people because we feel you support us and, really, thank you.”

IN THE CHANNELS

U ok, Emma?

RETRO CORNER

One for the Arsenal fans, and cor blimey – 24 years?!

Enjoy Marc Overmars, with perhaps one of the best headed self-assists you’ll see, sinking Manchester United at Old Trafford en route to the Gunners’ first Premier League triumph back in 1998.

COMING UP

After Liverpool closed the gap on Saturday, Manchester City look to reopen their six-point lead at the top tonight when taking on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. A classic banana skin alert kinda game. You’ve also got Real Madrid in La Liga action at Mallorca.

