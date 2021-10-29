Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has shrugged off speculation he is the favourite to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

Solskjaer is under pressure after a dreadful start to the season at Old Trafford despite spending around £150 million on players this summer, with the rumours about his imminent departure intensifying following the weekend’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool.

Former Liverpool boss Rodgers has impressed in recent years at the King Power Stadium following his arrival from Celtic, and has emerged as a contender to replace the Norwegian should he be sacked, according to reports

Rodgers was asked about the possibility on Friday ahead of the weekend’s Premier League games, and while he did not refute his interest, he instead claimed it was not in his thoughts.

"I don’t even think about it," Rodgers said "I’m sure the supporters are probably tired of it. At Leicester, there is always a link.

"My focus is always here with Leicester and developing the football club and challenging for honours.

"The directors, staff and players all have the same vision."

Leicester are ninth in the Premier League, and host Arsenal in Saturday’s early kickoff.

