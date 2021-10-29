Brendan Rodgers leads the race to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United boss according to reports.

ESPN have reported that Rodgers has leapfrogged Antonio Conte as the top choice for the role, should Solskjaer fail to turn things around at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has come under increasing pressure following a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool and five defeats in their last nine games across all competitions.

And with tricky fixtures ahead, many are predicting that the Norwegian's days at the helm are numbered.

The report suggests the United hierarchy want a manager from inside the Premier League with a track record of promoting youth and playing attacking football, with Rodgers fitting the bill.

He has impressed at Leicester, winning the FA Cup last season and leading the side to consecutive fifth-placed finishes.

Rodgers signed a long-term contract with Leicester in 2019, keeping him at the club until 2025, so United will face a hefty compensation bill should they pry him away from the Foxes.

Conte has also been listed among possible successors, but with the recent failings of Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal, a British manager is thought to be preferred.

Conte's abrasive style has also been marked as a potential issue, and a lack of attractive available options is understood as the reason why Solskjaer is still in charge at the club.

