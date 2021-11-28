A first half Ivan Toney penalty was enough for Brentford as they secured a narrow victory over Everton at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Victory for the Bees ends a five-game winless run for Thomas Frank’s side while defeat for the Toffees means they have now failed to claim three points in their last seven.

A scrappy affair saw both sides struggle to get a foothold in the early exchanges with sides very much reflecting their poor pre-match form.

Then midway through the first half, Andros Townsend’s high-foot challenge on Frank Onyeka was deemed illegal following a VAR pitchside review left referee Darren England little option but to point to the spot.

Toney stepped up and cooly dispatched the spot-kick beyond a helpless Jordan Pickford.

Rafa Benitez’ side might have felt they should have had a penalty of their own when, on the stroke of half time, Solomon Rondon was clearly having his shirt pulled while tussling with a Brentford defender.

Everton stepped up their efforts in pursuit of a second half equaliser but Rondon and Alex Iwobi in particular saw their best chances go begging.

Brentford played much of the second 45 in their own half but held on for vital win which sees them jump above their vanquished opponents to 12th in the Premier League table, while Everton drop to 14th.

