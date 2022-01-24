Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has signed a new contract which keeps him with the Premier League club until at least 2025.

The Dane's assistant, Brian Riemer, has also committed to stay on for the same amount of time, after an impressive start to their first season in the competition.

Heading into the winter break, they have 23 points from as many games and have recorded impressive results against Arsenal - who they beat on the opening day of the season - and Liverpool, who they held to a 3-3 draw in September.

Formerly manager at Brondby, Frank joined the west London club in 2016 as part of Dean Smith's coaching team and worked his way up the ranks before taking over from the now Norwich boss, when he left to take charge of Aston Villa.

He guided them into the top flight by beating Swansea 2-0 in the Championship play-off final, and they are on course to secure a second season in the Premier League.

“They have been integral to the success that we’ve shared over recent seasons, culminating in achieving our shared target of playing in the Premier League," said Phil Giles, Brentford Director of Football.

"We want to continue to take Brentford forward, to compete with clubs far bigger than us, and to see how far we can progress.

"I am sure that we can build on the success that Thomas and Brian have helped deliver along with all of the other staff and players and look forward to what I hope will be a successful conclusion to the season and beyond.”

