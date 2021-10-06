A Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after a woman was allegedly attacked at a Brighton nightclub.

Two men were arrested following an alleged incident in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"Two men have been arrested after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at a venue in Brighton, in the early hours of Wednesday," a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

Premier League Saudi Arabia backed Newcastle takeover expected to go through - reports 6 HOURS AGO

"A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s, both from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remain in police custody at this time."

"The victim is receiving specialist support from officers."

Premier League club Brighton have released a statement saying that they were aware one of their players were assisting the police.

“Brighton & Hove Albion are aware that one of its players is assisting police with the investigation of an alleged offence,” the club said.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment at this time.”

The player cannot be named for legal reasons.

Premier League Liverpool have 'substantial evidence' over spitting claim in Man City draw YESTERDAY AT 09:28