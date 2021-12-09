Tottenham Hotspur’s trip this Sunday to Brighton & Hove Albion has been postponed due to the London club’s Covid-19 outbreak.

The decision was made following a Premier League board meeting on Thursday, the league confirmed.

The match had been due to take place on Sunday at 2pm, but will now be rearranged for a later date after a number of players and staff tested positive for the disease.

That led for their planned European match against Rennes on Thursday to be postponed, and the Premier League have now followed suit.

The league issued a statement on their website saying:

Brighton & Hove Albion's home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played on Sunday 12 December at 14:00 GMT, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting this afternoon.

"Tottenham Hotspur asked for the match to be rearranged following a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and relevant staff.

"This led to First Team facilities at the club's training centre being closed after consultation with the Premier League and UK Health Security Agency.

"The Premier League Board has taken the decision to postpone the game following guidance from medical advisers, with the health of players and staff the priority.

"The postponed fixture will be rescheduled in due course and the Premier League wishes a quick recovery to those with COVID-19."

