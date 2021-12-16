Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has said the side requested Wednesday’s Premier League match against Wolves be cancelled due to Covid-19 cases.

Brighton already had problems with injuries leading up to their matches, but Potter explained that ‘three or four’ coronavirus cases had exacerbated the situation.

Brighton lost 1-0 to Wolves , and after the game he confirmed the request, saying: “We asked the question, yes, because of our situation.

You haven't really got time to be disappointed (by the decision). It's about preparing the team, preparing for the game.

“That's my job. I'm the head coach, you've got to try to prepare the team as best you can, so it's not about disappointment or not.

“It is what it is. All you can do is put your case forward and speak to the people, and they make the decision.”

Brighton had to make do without striker Neal Maupay, midfielder Pascal Gross, defender and captain Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster, amongst others. Joel Veltman suffered an injury late in the game which may keep him out for the next few matches.

