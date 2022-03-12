Mohamed Salah hits 20th league goal of campaign as Liverpool keep pressure on Manchester City with Brighton win
Premier League, Amex Stadium - Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Liverpool 2 (Diaz 19', Salah P 60')
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: 12 March 2022, Brighton - Premier League Football - Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring their 2nd goal from the penalty spot - Photo: Charlotte Wilson / Offside. during the Premi
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: ( THE SUN OUT,THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT )Luis Diaz of Liverpool scores the first goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool at American Express Community Stadium on March 12, 2022 in Brighto
Image credit: Getty Images
The Reds dominated the rest of the half with Mohamed Salah, on a mini goal drought, going close twice.
Graham Potter brought on Adam Lallana at the break, who was replaced seven minutes later after a suspected hamstring injury, and they should have equalised at the start of the second half with Trossard hammering the ball over from close range.
Salah continued to be uncharacteristically wasteful in front of goal but doubled the lead from the penalty spot with aplomb after a handball from Yves Bisssouma to seal the win.
The result sees Liverpool close the gap on Man City with both teams having played the same number of games while the Seagulls remain in 13th position.
TALKING POINT
Should Robert Sanchez have been sent off?
VAR took a look at the Diaz goal where he was caught by the keeper's leg recklessly but bizarrely ruled it was okay. It certainly merited Mike Dean to at least have a look at the on-pitch monitor and give the keeper a red or a yellow card. There have certainly been previous instances of keepers sent off for similar incidents, Sanchez had lost control as he clattered into Diaz who fortunately escaped serious injury. It was among a host of incidents the referee and his assistants got wrong.
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Luis Diaz of Liverpool receives medical treatment after a collision with Robert Sanchez of Brighton & Hove Albion whilst scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liver
Image credit: Getty Images
MAN OF THE MATCH
Luis Diaz (Liverpool): The Colombian only made his debut a month ago but looks like he has played for the Reds for years with the way he has adapted to their style of play, a lesson in smart recruitment. The former FC Porto player created numerous chances with his pace and unselfish play down the flank and broke the deadlock with a brave header.