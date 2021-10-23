Phil Foden starred as Manchester City outclassed Brighton and Hove Albion with a comfortable 4-1 victory at the AMEX Stadium.

Ilkay Gundogan broke the deadlock after 13 minutes with a close-range finish. City upped the ante with Foden bagging a quick-fire brace either side of the half hour mark as the visitors took charge.

Brighton improved in the second half, grabbing a goal back when Alexis Mac Allister converted from the spot after Enock Mwepu was brought down by Ederson, but City stood firm to secure the points with Riyad Mahrez putting added gloss on the performance with a fourth late on.

The result means City move into second place in the Premier League table, two points behind leaders Chelsea, while Brighton remain in fourth spot ahead of Sunday’s fixtures.

Both sides are in League Cup fourth-round action on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola’s men travel to West Ham United while Graham Potter will need to lift his players for their trip to Leicester City.

