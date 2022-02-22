Bruno Fernandes has claimed that Manchester United now have ‘more identity’ following Ralf Rangnick’s arrival as manager.

The German interim boss has a contract that runs until the end of the season and is expected to be retained in some capacity at Old Trafford for a further two years.

While United now hold fourth place in the league after 25 points from 12 games, they have lost to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup and rumours have surfaced over unhappiness in the squad, and reports of rifts between players including captain Harry Maguire and striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Marcus Rashford and Maguire have both spoken out to deny such reports in recent weeks, and after a 4-2 win at Elland Road against Leeds United, and ahead of this week’s Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid, Fernandes gave support to Rangnick.

"That doesn't respect the coach's ideas because I think we have been doing so well since he arrived. We have more identity as a team,” he said at a press conference.

"I don't know what people mean by [these stories] honestly. I saw the goal of [Maguire] and I'm seeing Paul (Pogba) behind him sliding on his knees.

"I was slapping [Maguire's] head and saying 'how can you score with that big head?'. So, I think honestly it's just people trying to complain and make stories about this club, because we know when someone talks about us they go around the world with their voice and that's something they want.

"For us, it means nothing. We stick to the plan and we stick together. That's the main thing - sticking together and winning together."

