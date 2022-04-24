Burnley secured a hugely significant 1-0 win over Wolves at Turf Moor that took them out of the Premier League relegation zone.

It was a result that will have sent shockwaves towards Goodison Park, as it plunged Everton into the bottom three just before they were due to take on Liverpool at Anfield

Ad

Burnley's match-winner was Matej Vydra, who got on the end of Wout Weghorst's cross in the 62nd-minute to spark wild celebrations among the home contingent, not least Mike Jackson whose interim leadership is threatening to keep the Clarets in the top flight.

Premier League Newcastle's Wood transfer is deeply cynical, and all the better for it 13/01/2022 AT 12:24

Wolves huffed and puffed in search of an equaliser but in truth didn't create much, with their best chances coming either side of half-time when it remained goalless.

The result meant that Burnley have now won three consecutive Premier League matches at Turf Moor for the first time since January 2017, and their fans broke into a chant of "we're staying up" at the final whistle.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the immediate aftermath, match-winner Vydra said: "The last 10 minutes, I was so nervous. I was counting the minutes and praying we could bring the three points home.

"I think we struggled in our defensive shape first half because they played three or five at the back.

"I swapped position with Jay [Rodriguez] after starting on the left and my target was to put pressure on [Willy] Boly.

"My first [goal of the season] was Chelsea away, it was an important goal. This one is even more important, but it doesn't matter who scores, we need to be one goal ahead of the opposition and to take three points.

"We are so happy today."

In the South-Coast derby between Brighton and Southampton, the spoils were shared 2-2.

Danny Welbeck opened the scoring after just two minutes at the Amex Stadium, and when Saints defender Mo Salisu turned into his own net, Brighton looked set for a routine home win.

But James Ward-Prowse had other ideas, scoring a fine free kick in first-half stoppage time to reduce the arrears, before lashing past Robert Sanchez early in the second period to give his side their point.

Premier League Burnley hit three to crush Bournemouth 22/02/2020 AT 17:03