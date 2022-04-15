Burnley have sacked manager Sean Dyche with the club embroiled in a relegation battle, ending his stint as the Premier League’s longest-serving manager.

Dyche, who joined the Clarets in 2012, twice led them into the Premier League and secured European football for Burnley for the first time in 51 years.

Ad

“Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the club over the last decade,” said chairman Alan Pace.

Premier League Lampard: We must give every ounce to avoid relegation 06/04/2022 AT 21:47

“During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.

“However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.

“The process of replacing Sean has begun and further announcements will be made to supporters in due course.”

More to follow.

Premier League Late Cornet strike gives Burnley thrilling win against relegation rivals Everton 06/04/2022 AT 20:38