Arsenal claimed their second win of the season courtesy of wonderful Martin Odeegard freekick that belied an Arsenal performance ran hard but failed to click.

There was half an hour gone when Ashley Westwood toppled over a galloping Bukayo Saka on the edge of the box. Odegaard stepped up, and whisked a shot – all spin and swirl – into the top left-hand corner.

It was the first moment of quality in a game that hustled and bustled but quickly fell into a pattern of placid Arsenal possession and a well-shaped Burnley define that was happy was for Thomas Partey and Co to pass in front of them.

Premier League Are Arsenal learning from mistakes? Their game with Burnley will reveal all... YESTERDAY AT 14:05

Moments after the goal, Burnley striker Ashley Barnes passed up the chance to level when the ball fell to him in the Arsenal box but was swept of his toe when he was shaping to shoot.

But it was only with the introduction of new Ivory Coast signing Maxwel Cornet that Burnley posed a real threat.

It was fitting to see the 24-year-old come onto the field as Ashley Barnes left it following Burnley manager, Sean Dyche’s comments about continuing the evolution of his team.

It was Cornet’s running that opened up the space of Matej Vydra to break clear and force referee Anthony Taylor and his VAR staff into a decision.

Vydra looked to have been clipped by the onrushing Aaron Ramsdale but contact was minimal.

Although reinvigorated, Burnley struggled to create any meaningful chances and Arsenal looked comfortable in the closing stages.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has doubled his points tally for the season but his side will need better performances against better opposition.

Dyche will be irritated that a world-class freekick was the only reason his team couldn’t turn around their stuttering start.

TALKING POINT

This was far from Arsenal’s best performance under Arteta but it marks a significant improvement from the start of the season.

The 22-year-old Odegaard was helped in shoring up midfield by the return of Thomas Partey and Arsenal will hope they have again found some balance in that area of the pitch.

But despite improvements, Arteta’s men looked short of ideas and confidence going forward.

The passing was ponderous, and they never looked like breaking down Burnley consistently.

Arteta and Arsenal fans will only be interested in the results at this point, but sterner tests will come.

MAN OF THE MATCH – MARTIN ODEGAARD

On top of becoming Arsenal’s second goal scorer with an accomplished free kick, the summer signing from Real Madrid ran the show in Midfield.

While balls bounced off his teammates, he calmly kept possession and stole a few yards from a feisty Burnley midfield.

PLAYER RATINGS

BURNLEY: Pope 5, Lowton 5, Tarkowski 6, Mee 6, Taylor 6, Gudmundsson 5, Brownhill 6, Westwood 7, Mcneil 6, Wood 5, Barnes 5. Subs: Vydra 6, Cornet 7, Rodriguez 5.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu 7, White 5, Gabriel 7, Tierney 7, Partey 6, Odegaard 8, Pepe 6, Saka, Smith Rowe 6, Aubameyang 5. Subs: Tavares 5, Sambi 6, Maitland-Niles 6.

KEY MOMENTS

29’ GOAL​! Martin Odegaard stands over the ball and then whisks it - all swirl and placement - into the goal to Pope's right. The keeper was nowhere near. That was a beautiful freekick.

59’ Maxwel Cornet almost makes an immediate impact with a first time shot towards the top corner of Arsenal's goal. The crowd go up, but Ramsdale was probably comfortable.

69’ NO PENALTY! VAR decides that there was no contact between Ramsdale and Vydra. Burnley fans will disagree. Vydra will say he was avoiding injury, otherwise he risks looking a little silly.

KEY STATS

Arsenal extend their unbeaten run at Turf Moor to 10, having drawn five and won five. Their last loss away at Burnley was 1973.

Ben Mee made his 350 career league appearance, including 15 for Leicester City.

Premier League 'We are in conversations' - Arteta confirms Arsenal in talks with Wilshere 16/09/2021 AT 14:58