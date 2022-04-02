Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League table after a comfortable win against Burnley at Turf Moor with goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.

Burnley remain in the bottom three and could be seven points from safety if Everton beat West Ham tomorrow afternoon.

The hosts started the better of the two teams, but quickly found themselves behind when De Bruyne unleashed a powerful shot high and into the centre of the goal after Raheem Sterling cut the ball back to the Belgian.

It was a similar combination for the visitors second as well after a quick give and go down the right-hand side between Sterling and De Bruyne saw the former find Gundogan who slotted it past Nick Pope.

The hosts had a go in the second half with Sean Dyche making some attacking changes, but couldn't find a way back into the game with the visitors cruising to victory.

They saw a penalty appeal get waved away after Aymeric Laporte appered to bring down James Tarkowski whilst Nathan Ake cleared Maxwel Cornet's header off the line, only for the linesman to flag for offside.

