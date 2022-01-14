Burnley’s Premier League fixture against Leicester City on Saturday has been postponed due to a number of Covid-19 cases and injuries in the Clarets’ first team squad.

Burnley revealed they had submitted an application to the Premier League for the fixture to be postponed and the decision was made to call the game off at a league board meeting on Friday.

The date for the rearranged fixture has not yet been decided. It is the fifth Burnley game to be postponed this season, including the snow-cancelled game with Tottenham in November, and the fourth for Leicester.

The Premier League said in a statement: “The board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters who planned on attending the game, and we are aware that postponements will disappoint fans.”

Burnley sit 18th in the Premier League table. Leicester, who face their third Premier League postponement in a row, are 10th.

