The Premier League clash between Burnley and Watford has been postponed due to an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak within the visiting side's squad.

Burnley had been due to host Watford on Wednesday evening, but a number of cases at Claudio Ranieri's side have seen a second midweek Premier League fixture postponed.

News of the match's postponement came little more than two hours before kick-off, with Watford short of the requisite first-team footballers needed to play the match.

The encounter between Brentford and Manchester United was called off earlier in the week, while a number of other clubs are dealing with cases within their squads as the more transmissible Omicron variant causes renewed pressures on fixtures.

The Premier League announced a return to "emergency measures" this week, including more regular testing and more stringent distancing regulations.

Leicester and Tottenham, who were unable to fulfil their fixture against Brighton on Sunday, have confirmed that each has had a request to postpone their meeting turned down by the league.

A statement from the Premier League read: “It is with regret the Premier League Board has postponed Burnley FC’s home fixture against Watford FC, due to be played this evening (Wednesday 15 December) at 7.30pm.

“The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club has an insufficient number of first team players available to fulfil the match.

The Premier League understands this decision will disappoint and frustrate fans who were due to attend this evening’s game and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused at such short notice.

“In light of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced emergency measures. These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time.”

The postponement of Burnley vs Watford came on the day that the United Kingdom recorded its highest ever single-day total of positive cases.

78,610 people recorded positive tests on Wednesday as the country struggles to curb the spread of the Omicron variant now believed to be dominant in parts of the UK, including London.

