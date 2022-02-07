Chelsea have reached an out-of-court settlement with four ex-players over 'racist bullying' allegations, with the club set to pay each individual a six-figure sum in damages.

The claims dated back to the 1990s, with then coaches Graham Rix and Gwyn Williams at the centre of the allegations.

By negotiating the damages settlement, Chelsea have avoided a High Court trial. That trial had been set to involve as many as 62 witnesses and some high-profile figures who were at the west London club at the time.

Bolt Burdon Kemp's David McClenaghan, representing the claimants, said: "We are grateful for the extra time.

"We are pleased to let you know that a settlement agreement has been achieved between the parties. There is now no need for a pre-trial."

Chelsea themselves released a statement which read: “The club is pleased that we have been able to conclude a settlement of these claims without any further litigation.

"We will continue to offer support to the former players concerned through our dedicated Player Support Service.”

Chelsea denied the charge of vicarious liability in the case, despite the fact they had admitted to the legacy problems in a public apology two years ago.

As part of that 2019 safeguarding review , the club said: "Although the Club today is a very different place from the Club then, with new ownership, operational structures and safeguarding procedures in place, we will not shy away from responsibility for what happened in the past.

"The intention of the review was to shine a bright light in the dark corners of the Club’s history so that we can learn lessons to help protect the players of the future. We also have no desire to hide any non-recent abuse we uncover."

