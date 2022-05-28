Chelsea have announced they have entered into a final agreement with Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium to sell the club.

"Chelsea Football Club can confirm that a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night to sell the club to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium," read a statement on the club's website

Ad

"It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday. The club will update further at that time."

Premier League Conte to stay on as Tottenham boss next season after crunch talks 15 HOURS AGO

The deal will end 19 years of ownership under Roman Abramovich.

The Russian oligarch was sanctioned following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, because of his links with president Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin’s decision to enter into a war with its neighbour ultimately meant Abramovich needed to sell the club to keep it alive - but only if he would not profit from it.

Chelsea have been operating under a special licence which kept the club running, but with big limitations.

- - -

Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Premier League Elneny signs new Arsenal contract, Nketiah linked to new deal 25/05/2022 AT 09:43