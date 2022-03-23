The British government will allow Chelsea to sell some tickets again after easing the terms of its sanctioning licence.

Chelsea can sell tickets to away games, cup matches and fixtures involving the women's team.

The government’s updated licence states that Chelsea have to transfer the proceeds from ticket sales to a "permitted third party" which may include charities.

Chelsea will be able to sell tickets for their home Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid on April 6 and their FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on April 16.

The government has said an exception had been made for the Women's Super League as "there is a risk of empty stands for these matches". Chelsea face Arsenal away in the Women's FA Cup semi-finals on April 17.

Chelsea had been banned from selling tickets altogether after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned last month for his ties to Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.

The south west London club had been allowed to continue operating but with strict limits on commercial ventures. The UK government has now allowed tickets to be sold again for all matches except for home Premier League games.

Away supporters to Stamford Bridge can also buy tickets for Premier League matches with revenue going to the league and not Chelsea.

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston said: "I would like to thank fans for their patience while we have engaged with the football authorities to make this possible.

"Since Roman Abramovich was added to the UK's sanctions list for his links to Vladimir Putin we have worked extensively to ensure the club can continue to play football while ensuring the sanctions regime continues to be enforced."

Six groups of investors have publicly stated they have made offers for Chelsea, with a shortlist expected to be drawn up this week. American investment firm Raine Group has been tasked with selling Chelsea.

The government is expected to issue another new licence to allow the club to be sold to the preferred bidder.

