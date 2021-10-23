Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel praised his side for their 7-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday in the Premier League but told them not to lose focus.

England international midfielder Mason Mount scored a hat-trick , with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ben Chilwell and Reece James fellow Chelsea goalscorers, with Max Aarons scoring an own goal at Stamford Bridge.

The win saw Tuchel’s side move four points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table, and speaking after the game, the coach said: “We played a good performance. We were sharp and put in a lot of effort.

"We pressed high and won many balls, we played with a high rhythm and created a lot of chances. To score seven you also need a bit of luck and momentum, but it was a good effort.

“This is just one game, the next one follows on Tuesday evening [in the EFL Cup]. The players deserve all the credit, but it’s also only one game.

“The focus was that we keep the same intensity and we create opportunities. This is what we demanded. You need luck to score and you need the moment. That’s why I’m happy because the intensity was high and the rhythm was high.

“I feel very sorry [for Daniel Farke] because we did not stop and we didn’t want to stop. We said at half-time we wanted to keep going. It feels horrible for Daniel today – I hope he keeps his head up and puts his team back on track. He deserves it and he’s a good guy.”

The German also had words for Mount after getting on the scoresheet, and noted he looked physically ready for the match after time away with England.

“No matter how satisfied the coach is, the offensive guys need goals to be fully happy. He waited too long, so it was good that he got some goals today,” he said.

“I think it’s a process. We’re still in between international breaks. I think it’s normal [for players to be tired]. I agree today that Mason looked fresh and it was good to put him on the pitch.

"We have to be careful with these players who play important roles in their national teams in important competitions.”

