Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is set to join fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace on loan, according to widespread reports.

The under-21 England international, who joined Chelsea as a child but is yet to make his competitive debut for the club, is now set for a fourth loan spell since turning professional.

He joined Charlton Athletic in the 2019-20 season before switching to Swansea City in January while he got his first taste of top-flight football last season with West Brom, making 28 league starts as the team were relegated.

The reports said Gallagher, who describes himself as a box-to-box midfielder, was also sounded out by Leeds United before opting to join Palace.

He will now take orders from one of the finest midfielders in the history of the Premier League in Patrick Vieira, who succeeded Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park earlier in July.

Gallagher is the second player to join Palace from Chelsea in the space of 24 hours, with the Eagles signing English centre-back Marc Guehi for £18 million.

Palace have had a busy transfer window also signing Denmark defender Joachim Andersen from Lyon for £17 million earlier this month.

