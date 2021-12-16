Jarrad Branthwaite's first goal for Everton denied Chelsea victory at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues laid siege to the Everton goal in the first half but could not take advantage due to wayward finishing and an inspired display from Jordan Pickford.

Mason Mount finally put the hosts in front 20 minutes from time with a cool finish after a fine through-ball from Reece James.

But the lead was only to last four minutes as Anthony Gordon's inswinging cross from the left flank was turned in at the back post by the 19-year-old defender.

Chelsea forwards Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi all missed the game after testing positive for Covid-19, while Kai Havertz was also absent after showing symptoms.

The result leaves Chelsea four points behind leaders Manchester City in the table.

TALKING POINT - WILL CHELSEA CHALLENGE LAST UNTIL 2022

The wheels really have come off for Chelsea in recent weeks. This is the third time in four games Chelsea have failed to win at home. And even their wins against lowly Norwich and Leeds were fortunate. Of course losing their key forwards left a massive dent in their forward line, but they showed enough in the first half that they should have been clearly in front. The lack of threat they carried, barring from set pieces, after Everton equalised will have been particularly concerning. The Covid situation could not have come at a worse time and they will surely hope their match with Wolves on Sunday gets called off.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JORDAN PICKFORD (EVERTON)

His form for Everton was patchy last season and after a fine European Championships for England, has not been quite at his best this term but what a fantastic display this was. His save from Mount from point-blank range with his feet was the pick of them, but the full-length stop stop of Thiago Silva's header was not far behind. He was aided by whole-hearted defensive displays in front of him, especially from Michael Keane, but the England number one was undoubtedly the star man.

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea: Mendy 6; Azpilicueta 6, Thiago Silva 7, Rudiger 7; James 7, Jorginho 7, Loftus-Cheek 6, Alonso 7; Mount 7, Ziyech 7, Pulisic 6.

Subs: Barkley 6, Saul 6, Chalobah 5.

Everton: Pickford 9*; Kenny 6, Godfrey 7, Keane 8, Holgate 6, Branthwaite 7; Doucoure 7, Andre Gomes 5, Iwobi 6, Gordon 7; Simms 5.

Subs: Dibbin 6, Gbamin 6, Onyango 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

6' How did that not go in? A fantastic through-ball for James from Jorginho but with just Pickford to beat he hit the ball wide.

37' Rudiger plays in Mount who weaves past through a Branthwaite challenge on the six-yard box and seems certain to score but Pickford makes a brilliant stop with an outstretched leg.

70' GOAL FOR CHELSEA! Mount is put through in the right hand side of the box by James and he took his time before shooting high above Pickford and into the net.

74' GOAL FOR EVERTON! Branthwaite turns in a fine inswinging Gordon free kick from close range at the back post to equalise for the Toffees.

80' Pickford with another fine save this time diving to his right to deny Thiago Silva's header from Barkley's cross.

KEY STAT

