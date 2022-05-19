Marcos Alonso ensured that the points were shared after his equalising volley meant that Chelsea drew 1-1 with Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Chelsea dominated the ball during the first few minutes, but were unable to threaten Kasper Schmeichel’s goal, which is why it was so surprising that Leicester first chance of the game led to a goal.

Ad

The opening goal came from a counter-attack in the sixth minute, with Schmeichel getting the ball to Timothy Castagne as Alonso failed to close him down. The ball ended up at the feet of James Maddison, who took a touch to create some space for himself before netting a rocket from outside of the box, giving Edouard Mendy no chance.

Premier League ‘Not the first time’ - Chelsea boss Tuchel on Christensen’s decision to miss FA Cup final YESTERDAY AT 14:37

Chelsea dominated the ball after falling behind, as the visitors were happy to defend deep and take their chances on the counter.

This proved to be costly as in the 34th minute, a classic Reece James dink at the far post found Alonso, who volleyed it home for what proved to be good enough for a point and a virtual guarantee of third place in the table. Chelsea are three points clear of Tottenham and have a goal difference that is 18 better than Spurs'.

In the final Premier League match of the season, Chelsea will host Championship-bound Watford, while Leicester City will take on Southampton at the King Power Stadium.

More to follow

Transfers Chelsea want Lewandowski, Newcastle could tempt Mourinho - Paper Round 16/05/2022 AT 22:24