Chelsea and Liverpool have slipped further off the pace in the Premier League title race following a frantic 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking before kick off, assistant manager Pep Lijnders said Liverpool had no intention of making excuses and wanted to “make it a special game”. They did just that, with Sadio Mane capitalising on a miscued defensive header from Trevoh Chalobah to put the visitors ahead early on.

With 26 minutes on the clock, Mohamed Salah latched onto a through-ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold, went round Marcos Alonso and slipped a shot past Edouard Mendy at the near post. Chelsea looked shell-shocked, with Thomas Tuchel still furious that Mane had only seen yellow for an elbow to the face of Cesar Azpilicueta at the start of the game.

Chelsea hit back just before half-time, however, Mateo Kovacic curling one in off the inside of the post from distance after Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool’s stand-in goalkeeper, had punched clear a free kick.

They equalised a little over three minutes later, Antonio Rudiger flicking the ball to N’Golo Kante, Kante moving it on to Christian Pulisic and Pulisic bursting into the box before smashing a shot into the far corner.

Despite the second half being played at the same manic tempo, neither side could find a winner. Chelsea are now 10 points behind league leaders Manchester City, while Liverpool remain third.

