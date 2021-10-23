Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points with a clinical 7-0 victory over 10-man Norwich City at Stamford Bridge.

It was the Blues’ academy who set Chelsea well on their way with Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James netting in the first half to put Thomas Tuchel’s men in the driving seat.

Their hunger for goals showed no signs of letting up in the second half as Ben Chilwell added a fourth before Max Aarons deflected Hudson Odoi’s cross into his own net to gift Chelsea their fifth.

A miserable afternoon for the Canaries was compiled when Ben Gibson received his second yellow card for a late tackle on James.

Chelsea added a sixth when Mount converted from the spot five minutes from time, having seen the initial penalty saved only for a re-take to be ordered, and the England man completed his hat-trick in stoppage-time to end the rout.

Chelsea switch their attention to the Carabao Cup fourth round on Tuesday night when they welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge. As for Norwich, they return to Premier League action next Sunday when Leeds United are the visitors to Carrow Road.

