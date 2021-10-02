Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell scored late on to give Chelsea all three points against 10-man Southampton and send the Blues to the top of the Premier League.

The hosts entered this match expecting a response after two damaging defeats to Manchester City and Juventus, but looked set to be held to a 1-1 draw after James Ward-Prowse scored from the spot.

However, Werner netted with just four minutes remaining after Ward-Prowse was sent off with Thomas Tuchel’s team returning to winning ways after a challenging week.

It took Chelsea just eight minutes to open the scoring with Trevoh Chabolah headed home at the back post after a flick-on by Ruben Loftus-Cheek from a Chilwell corner kick.

Chelsea looked to have doubled their advantage when Romelu Lukaku slid a finish across goal and into the far corner, but the flag was raised against the Belgian. Werner also had a goal chalked before the break for a foul in the build-up.

However, Southampton pegged back the home side after Chilwell hacked down Tino Livramento inside the area. This presented Ward-Prowse with the chance to convert from 12 yards.

Southampton were reduced to 10 men on 77 minutes when VAR was used to spot a dangerous tackle by Ward-Prowse on Jorginho and Chelsea used their man advantage to crank up the pressure with Cesar Azpilicueta assisting Werner four minutes from the end.

Chilwell made sure of the points with a shot that crossed the line after Lukaku and Mount had both struck the woodwork as Chelsea put the finishing touches on the result.

TALKING POINT - Mason Mount’s importance to Chelsea demonstrated in short cameo

Many of the problems Chelsea suffered in the back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Juventus were evident in the way they played for much of this match. All that changed when Mount came off the bench, though. Of course, the red card shown to Ward-Prowse also helped, but Mount gave Chelsea a platform in the opposition half. His importance to this team was highlighted in his short cameo.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Timo Werner (Chelsea)

While Lukaku had something of a subdued match, Werner delivered. The German looked to have scored an excellent header only to have a much-needed goal chalked off after a VAR check. However, Werner continued to contribute and ultimately made the difference, scoring the goal that effectively gave Chelsea all three points with just four minutes left. This was a performance that showed Werner’s doubters the role he can play for the European champions.

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea - Mendy 5, Chalobah 7, Silva 6, Rudiger 7, Azpilicueta 8, Loftus-Cheek 6, Kovacic 5, Chilwell 5, Werner 8, Lukaku 5, Hudson-Odoi 6. Subs - Mount 8, Barkley 7, Jorginho 6.

Southampton - McCarthy 8, Livramento 8, Bednarek 5, Salisu 5, Walker-Peters 7, Romeu 4, Tella 5, Walcott 4, Ward-Prowse 5, Redmond 5, Armstrong 4. Subs - Elyounoussi 4, Djenepo 4, Diallo 5.

KEY MOMENTS

8’ GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Southampton: It's an early goal for Chelsea and Chalobah has the ball in the back of the net! The flick on was made at the near post from a corner kick and the defender was on hand at the back post to head home from close range! The Blues are ahead!

27’ What a chance for Chilwell! That should have been the second goal for Chelsea with Chilwell played through on goal, the angle was tight, he got the shot away, but McCarthy saves at his near post!

37’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO... NO! Lukaku has the ball in the back of the net after a wonderful run by Rudiger, but the flag is up for offside against the Belgian!

44’ GOAL DISALLOWED! After a lengthy VAR review, the goal by Werner has been disallowed for a foul by Azpilicueta in the build-up. Werner is denied a much-needed goal!

59’ PENALTY KICK TO SOUTHAMPTON! Livramento is brought down by Chilwell and the referee points to the spot!

61’ GOAL! Chelsea 1-1 Southampton: It's level again and it's Ward-Prowse from the penalty spot! There was no way Mendy was keeping that one out and Southampton are back on level terms! Chelsea have been pretty poor at the start of this second half. Game on.

77’ SENT OFF! Ward-Prowse has been shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Jorginho. The officials took a very good look at that using VAR and Southampton are down to 10 men.

86’ GOAL! Chelsea 2-1 Southampton: Werner has scored a likely winner for Chelsea and this one won't be ruled out! Barkley found Azpilicueta at the back post, he then squared the first-time pass for Werner who had the simple task of finishing into the back of the net from close range!

90’ GOAL! Chelsea 3-1 Southampton: A bizarre, bizarre goal! Lukaku hit the post, then Mount also hit the woodwork, then Chilwell has a shot cross the line despite the best efforts of McCarthy. The watch tells the referee that the ball had indeed crossed the line!

KEY STATS

James Ward-Prowse became the fourth Southampton player to score and be sent off in a single Premier League match after Peter Crouch (2005), Sadio Mane (2015) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (2018).

Trevoh Chalobah is Chelsea's joint-top scorer at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League under Thomas Tuchel (two goals), despite only attempting two shots.

