Chelsea threw away a two-goal lead in front of prospective new owner Todd Boehly as Wolves rescued a point with the last effort of the game as Conor Coady’s header kept their European dreams alive.

The first half ended goalless but both sides had chances. Chelsea had the ball in the net twice but Timo Werner was adjudged to have fouled Romain Saiss before he scored. This was then followed by Ruben Loftus-Cheek tapping home from a corner but VAR had a look and gave it as offside after it came off Romelu Lukaku.

After the break, Thomas Tuchel’s side briefly improved and were awarded with a penalty after Saiss was deemed to have tripped Lukaku in the box. The Belgian stepped up and scored to put the hosts ahead with his first league goal since December.

Chelsea then doubled their lead as Lukaku netted a brace, bending a great strike past Jose Sa after Wolves sloppily gave the ball away.

Wolves substitute Trincao scored a fantastic goal to make the ending of the game frantic as Chelsea became increasingly nervous.

Then, right at the death, substitute Chiquinho whipped an inch-perfect ball in that found Coady to head home - sparking jubilant scenes in front of the travelling supporters.

The draw leaves Arsenal just four points behind Chelsea who remain third.

TALKING POINT - CAN WOLVES GET IN EUROPE?

You may think Chelsea were unlucky to come away with a point but it was a fair reflection of the game. They were slow and lacked cutting edge in the first half. After half time, Chelsea did improve and Lukaku was at his best dragging his side two goals ahead. Wolves looked down and out but three substitutes inspired a sensational comeback. They had created a plethora of chances on the day, probably more and higher quality opportunities than Chelsea. A bit of magic from Trincao gave them hope then Chiquinho, who was a bundle of energy down the right swung in a perfect cross for the winner.

They didn't know when they were beaten and now find themselves just two points behind West Ham in seventh as both battle for a Europa Conference League place. The Hammers have no room for error as they look to bounce back from their European heartbreak against Eintracht Frankfurt when they play Norwich on Sunday.

MAN OF THE MATCH - CHIQUINHO (WOLVES)

It's rare a man of the match award goes to someone who has only played 20 minutes but the 22-year-old was simply brilliant when he came on. He got both assists as Chelsea struggled to deal with him down the right-hand side. His cross in the dying moments provided Wolves with the bit of end product they were crying out for all game.

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea: Mendy 6, Azpilicueta 5, Thiago Silva 6, Rudiger 6, James 5, Kovacic 8, Loftus-Cheek 6, Alonso 6, Pulisic 6, Werner 6, Lukaku 8. Subs: Saul 5, Sarr 5, Havertz 6.

Wolves: Sa 7, Boly 6, Coady 8, Saiss 5, Johnny 6, Dendoncker 6, Neves 6, Moutinho 6, Ait-Nouri 6, Neto 6, Jimenez 6. Subs: Hwang 7, Chiquinho 9*, Trincao 8.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

56’ – GOAL (Lukaku) – Lukaku steps up and sends Sa the wrong way. Big goal for Chelsea and his confidence.

58’ – GOAL (Lukaku) – What a goal - Lukaku at his best. Sloppy from Wolves as Coady's pass hits Moutinho and falls to Kovacic who slides the ball into Lukaku's feet. He turns and bends one around Sa.

79' GOAL (Trincao) - Brilliance from Trincao who has only just come on. He drives at Rudiger, cuts in on his left and fires it past Mendy - he stood no chance.

90+7' GOAL (Coady) - Wow! They have equalised and it's the captain Conor Coady. He gets his head on it as Chiquinho whips a great ball in - everyone is forward for Wolves and they earn a dramatic point.

KEY STAT

With his brace against Wolves, Lukaku is now Chelsea's outright top goalscorer in all competitions this season with 14 goals. There were just 138 seconds between his first and second goals.

