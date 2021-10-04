Claudio Ranieri has been confirmed as the new Watford head coach following the departure of Xisco Munoz.

The Italian has signed a two-year contract at Vicarage Road, and takes over a side in a relatively healthy position of 15th in the Premier League, four points above the relegation zone.

Despite that, Watford decided performances had not been good enough this season under Munoz, who brought the team straight back up from the Championship in the previous campaign.

It is Ranieri's fourth job in English football, in what has been a vastly mixed career in the Premier League. Many believe he lay the ground work for Chelsea to become title challengers, but he will forever be remembered as the manager who made Leicester champions in 2016.

His next role in England, at Fulham, was less successful - winning three out of 17 matches in charge before he was replaced by Scott Parker, who was unable to prevent the team from being relegated.

Ranieri was most recently in charge of Sampdoria, before leaving when his contract expired in the summer. It is a tough start for the 69-year-old's tenure at Watford, with Liverpool visiting in the first game after the international break.

