The Premier League have confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo and Mikel Arteta have been named player of the month and manager of the month respectively.

Despite Manchester United hitting a patch of poor form, voters still cast Ronaldo as the league’s stand-out player for September. The Portuguese scored twice on his Old Trafford return, as Manchester United put four past Newcastle.

He also snatched a goal at the London Stadium in the Red Devils win at West Ham.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United scores their side's first goal past Lukasz Fabianski of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London Stadium on September 19, Image credit: Eurosport

Mikel Arteta was awarded manager of the month. Arsenal’s stand-out victory came in the north London derby as the Gunners’ blistering first half display dazzled neighbours Spurs, netting three times in the opening 34 minutes.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Emile Smith Rowe of Arsenal celebrates with Granit Xhaka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Martin Odegaard after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Image credit: Eurosport

After a shocking start to the league campaign with defeat at Brentford on the opening day of the season, a loss to Chelsea at home and a 5-0 thumping at Manchester City, the Gunners’ redemption began at home against Norwich.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a scrappy goal on the hour mark in a 1-0 win over the Canaries at the Emirates Stadium, an unconvincing but important first three points of the season.

Martin Odegaard whipped in a free-kick for the only goal of the game at Turf Moor the following week, in another gritty 1-0 win.

Next was a 3-1 triumph in the north London derby to secure a third consecutive win, as the Gunners began to climb the table.

Manchester United face struggling Leicester City on their return to the Premier League next weekend. A close eye will be kept on Ronaldo after he was dropped to the bench for last week's defeat at home to Everton.

Arsenal host Crystal Palace after the international break, as Mikel Arteta's side look to extend their unbeaten run to five games.

