Cristiano Ronaldo’s shock move to Manchester City looks to be a step closer after Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed the player’s intention to leave the Italian giants this summer.

Speaking ahead of their Serie A fixture against Empoli, Allegri revealed Ronaldo would miss the game ahead of his imminent transfer.

"Yesterday, Cristiano told me that he no longer has any intention to play for Juventus," Allegri told the press.

"For this reason he will not be called up for tomorrow's game.

"Things change, it's a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing. Cristiano gave his contribution, he made himself available, now he leaves and life goes on.

"Cristiano is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters. But as I said, we must go on."

The admission from Allegri follows earlier reports the Portuguese superstar had already said his goodbyes to team-mates on Friday morning.

The 36-year-old reportedly spent just half an hour at the club’s Continassa training base in Turin before packing up his belongings.

Following ongoing talks between City and the player’s agent Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo’s exit looks set to be confirmed this weekend with the player expected to return to the Premier League to join the reigning champions.

An agreement appears to be close, although Ronaldo has one year remaining on his existing Juventus deal and the Italian club are said to demanding a transfer fee of around £21 million for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Some reports suggest City could be prepared to offer England winger Raheem Sterling in exchange as part of any deal.

Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018 in an £85 million deal from Real Madrid, where he had previously spent nine years after leaving Manchester United in 2009.

The player’s move to United’s crosstown rivals is expected to send shockwaves through the footballing world.

