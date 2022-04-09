Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo apologised following reports he had smashed the phone of an Everton fan on Saturday.

The 37-year-old was part of the team that suffered a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park , a result that leaves United in seventh and out of the running for a top-four finish next season unless they turn around their form and see sides above them fail to win.

The defeat was another disappointment for Ronaldo after a difficult season, and for Ralf Rangnick, whose performance as interim manager following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been underwhelming.

Video footage appears to show the Portugal international striking an Everton fan’s phone as he headed towards the dressing room after the game’s conclusion, leading to jeers from fans nearby.

Speaking on Instagram on Saturday night, Ronaldo did not clarify any details but offered ‘this supporter’ the chance to come to a match at Old Trafford, and also apologised for his actions.

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing,” he wrote.

“Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

"I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

