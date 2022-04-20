The family of Cristiano Ronaldo have sent messages of thanks to Liverpool fans for their show of sympathy during the Reds' Premier League match against Manchester United on Tuesday night.

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced on Monday that their baby son had died at birth, and the Liverpool fans responded with a minute of applause in the seventh minute of the encounter , as well as singing their 'You'll Never Walk Alone' anthem in tribute.

Ad

Ronaldo missed the game following the tragic news.

Premier League Liverpool fans lead applause and sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ for Ronaldo 17 HOURS AGO

The baby boy's twin sister was born safe and healthy.

The forward's sister Elma posted on social media alongside a clip of the moment, writing: “Thank you for this Liverpool. We will never forget what you did today.”

His other sister Katia also posted the clip and said: “Way beyond football”.

Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro took to social media too, writing in Portuguese a well-known verse from the Bible:

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your way acknowledge Him And he shall direct your Paths.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp added his condolences in his post-match press conference.

He said: "My moment of the game was the seventh minute when the whole stadium showed pure class.

"So many things are much more important in life than football. We feel for Cristiano and his family."

Without Ronaldo, United were well beaten at Anfield with Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick declaring the 4-0 loss "humiliating".

Transfers ‘He’s the real deal!’ – Man Utd target Antony has shades of a young Ronaldo 19 HOURS AGO