Cristiano Ronaldo will start for Manchester United against Newcastle United as the Portuguese forward makes his second debut for the club.

The 36-year-old completed a sensational return to Old Trafford from Juventus last month having reportedly come close to signing for United’s close rivals, Manchester City.

Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho will play alongside Ronaldo in attack with Bruno Fernandes set to support the front three from midfield.

Nemanja Matic has been favoured at the base of the midfield by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while David de Gea has kept his place as Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper after a good start to the season.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 appearances during his first spell as a United player between 2003 and 2009 and has reclaimed the number seven shirt.

Solskjaer admits the return of Ronaldo has raised the stakes at Old Trafford with Manchester United now widely expected to challenge for major honours this season.

“There is no place to hide with winners like that,” the Norwegian coach said. “You can't give 95% in training and not be focused. That is what he demands of himself and everyone else.”

